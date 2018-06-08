Image copyright Gurung family Image caption Narayan Gurung was killed on Christmas Day in 2016 when his car swerved to avoid a stalled BMW

BMW's delay in recalling UK cars with an electrical fault contributed to a driver's death, an inquest has found.

The firm only recalled cars in the UK after Narayan Gurung died when his Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree to avoid a broken-down BMW on Christmas Day 2016.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) was also criticised for failing to press BMW for a recall.

There was insufficient evidence to conclude the death was corporate manslaughter, the inquest found.

Mr Gurung was driving in the early morning of Christmas Day when he collided with a tree after swerving to avoid the black BMW which had stalled on the A31, an unlit road.

The BMW, which was being driven to work by Resham Gurung, a friend and colleague of Mr and Mrs Gurung, had suffered "a total electrical failure". He tried to put on his hazard lights but the lack of power meant this wasn't possible.

Because it was before sunrise, Mr Gurung was unable to see the vehicle until the last moment, when he swerved and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Resham Gurung confirmed there were two incidents previously when he could not unlock his car with the key fob.

On both those occasions he had taken it to be checked by an independent garage which had found no fault with the vehicle.

Surrey Assistant Coroner Anna Loxton found it was highly unlikely he would have continued to use the vehicle if he had thought it would suffer a total electrical failure at any time.

'Tragic accident'

The coroner said: "Despite recognising this risk, the DVSA failed to call for, and BMW AG and BMW UK failed to initiate, a recall until after Mr Gurung's death,"

She added the DVSA had been aware of a fault since October 2014 when it started to receive an "unusually high" volume of complaints from drivers, but it did not make a "fundamental shift" until after Mr Gurung's death.

BMW said the incident was "a tragic accident".

"Whilst BMW considers that it has followed all the processes required by the relevant regulations, we recognise the need for the automotive industry to review relevant processes and procedures," a spokesperson added.

BMW initially recalled 36,410 petrol cars last year after Mr Gurung's death.

Last month, BMW extended the UK recall of its cars after the BBC's Watchdog found that vehicles could cut out completely while they are being driven.