US President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser Larry Kudlow has had a heart attack and is now in hospital.

He tweeted the news shortly before his widely-anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore.

Mr Kudlow accompanied the US president to last weekend's G7 summit in Canada that ended in disarray, with Preisdent Trump retracting his endorsement of a joint statement.

Mr Kudlow joined the Trump administration earlier this year.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," President Trump wrote on Twitter.