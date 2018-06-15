Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache merged in 2015 to form Didi Kuaidi, later renamed Didi Chuxing

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is set to launch in Melbourne, Australia, from 25 June as it continues its international expansion.

The firm, which recently launched in Mexico, has just completed a month-long trial in close-by Geelong, Victoria.

Didi is the world's largest ride-hailing app and is best known for driving Uber off the streets in China.

Valued at about $56bn (£39.4bn), the Chinese giant is also the world's most valuable start-up.

The Australian ride-hailing industry is currently dominated by Uber, but recent entrants to the marketplace include India's Ola and Europe's Taxify.

Australian firm GoCatch is also a player in the market.

Didi says the service it will offer in Melbourne will be its core ride-sharing arm, Didi Express.

It started recruiting for drivers in June but would not share exactly how many it hoped to put on Melbourne's roads.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Didi's main competitor in Australia will be Uber, which was first made legal in Australia in 2015

"What I can say is that Melbourne drivers are continuing to respond exceptionally well to the product we are offering... in fact, nearly 100 drivers attended a driver registration day on Wednesday," a Didi spokesperson in Australia told the BBC.

The firm's app can be downloaded in Australia from Friday 15 June, and riders will be able to receive 50% off their trip from 25 June until the end of July, the firm said.

But the discounts will be capped at a maximum of 10 Australian dollars ($7.45; £5.65) per trip, with a maximum of two trips a day.

Didi claims to have some 550 million users across its app-based transport services, which include premier taxis, express cars and food delivery.