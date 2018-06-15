Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco says its growth plans are on track after it reported a 10th consecutive quarter of rising sales.

UK like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new stores, rose 2.1% in the 13 weeks to 26 May.

The supermarket giant said sales had recovered after being affected by bad weather conditions in March.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said he was "delighted with initial progress on Booker", the food wholesaler that Tesco bought at the end of last year.

Like-for-like sales at the wholesaler - which owns the Premier, Budgens and Londis store brands - rose 14.3% in its first quarter under Tesco's ownership.

Mr Lewis said he was "pleased with the momentum in the business".

He said the supermarket was continuing to focus on re-launching its own brand range and was now more than a quarter of the way through this.

The own-brand re-launch is part of Tesco's plan to take on discounters Lidl and Aldi, which continue to win market share from the bigger supermarkets.

Tesco's performance has gradually improved since 2014, when it reported the worst results in its history with a record pre-tax loss of £6.4bn.