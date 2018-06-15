Equitable Life is sold for £1.8bn

Image copyright Getty Images

Eighteen years after its near-collapse, Equitable Life is being sold to Life Company Consolidation Group for £1.8bn.

The insurer was at the centre of a major UK financial scandal in 2000 after failing to put sufficient funds aside to pay for guaranteed payouts it promised on some of its pensions.

It has been closed to new business since then, but existing savers saw the value of their investments slashed.

Now its 400,000 policyholders will move to LCCG's Reliance Life subsidiary.

The majority of those remaining customers will share in the proceeds of the sale.

Danny Cox, chartered financial planner at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "This is a wonderful windfall for Equitable Life policyholders, who now stand to pick up a nice bonus."

Equitable Life, founded in 1762, is the UK's oldest mutual life insurer, but will now cease to exist. LCCG chief executive Paul Thompson said his firm was not interested in "acquiring the mutual as a mutual" and would convert customers' policies into funds that were expected to give them higher returns.

Equitable Life chairman Ian Brimecome said it would be "sad to bring an end to the oldest mutual insurer in the world".

However, the changes would allow policyholders to receive more capital "as fairly and as soon as possible".