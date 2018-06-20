Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ford unveiled its new Ranger 2019 pick-up truck earlier this year

Rival car giants Ford and Volkswagen (VW) are in the early stages of talks about jointly developing a range of commercial vehicles.

In a statement the two companies said they were "exploring a strategic alliance" aimed at strengthening both companies' competitiveness.

They said they were "investigating several joint projects".

However, they added the cooperation would not involve any share swaps or cross ownership deals.

Developing new technologies

Ford's biggest commercial vehicle is its Transit van, which sold worldwide, as well as the F-series pick-up truck, the best-selling trucks in the US.

Apart from its Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the German company also owns the Scania and MAN commercial vehicle brands.

Asked what the specific area of cooperation would be, a Ford spokeswoman said it was "too early to share those details".

However, car companies getting together to pool resources and cut the costs of developing new technologies amid a growing demand for more environmentally-friendly vehicles, is not new.

Earlier this year VW struck a commercial vehicle alliance with Toyota's truck division, Hino.

At the time the firms said areas of cooperation could include over hybrid and electric engines, as well as connectivity and autonomous driving systems.

And at the Detroit Auto show in January Ford unveiled a more fuel-efficient version of its Ranger pick-up truck, the Ranger 2019.