Gambling firm hit with £2m penalty
- 20 June 2018
Online gambling operator 32Red has been hit with a £2m penalty for failing to protect a problem gambler.
The customer had been allowed to deposit £758,000 with the firm with no money laundering or social responsibility checks.
The Gambling Commission said the penalty also related to money laundering failures.
Kindred, which owns 32Red, said it accepted the penalty and was "working hard" to improve its processes.