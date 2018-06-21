Dixons Carphone sees big profits fall

Image copyright Dixons Carphone Image caption Dixons Carphone employs more than 42,000 people in eight countries

Dixons Carphone has seen a 28% fall in annual profits as the retailer admitted that it had "plenty of work to do" in revamping its business.

Statutory pre-tax profits for the 2017-18 financial year fell to £289m, from £404m the previous year.

The retailer is set to close 92 of its more than 700 stores this year.

Last week, it admitted a big data breach involving 5.9 million payment cards and 1.2 million personal data records.

It is investigating the hacking attempt, which began in July last year.

Dixons Carphone said it had no evidence that any of the cards had been used fraudulently following the breach.