US court backs states over web sales tax

The top court in the US has ruled that states can force online companies to collect sales tax from their customers.

Previously, companies without a physical presence in a state were exempt from sales tax collection requirements.

The Supreme Court said the physical presence rule was "unsound and incorrect".

It ruled that the provision amounted to a "judicially created tax shelter" that put some companies at an advantage.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that the physical presence rule "each year... becomes further removed from economic reality and results in significant revenue losses to the states".

The 5-4 decision is expected to help states collect billions more in sales tax each year.

The ruling stemmed from a dispute between three online retailers and the state of South Dakota, which had passed a law requiring firms that did a certain amount of business in the state to collect sales tax from customers.