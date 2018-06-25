Image copyright Getty Images

Harley-Davidson plans to shift some motorcycle production away from the US to avoid the "substantial" burden of European Union tariffs.

Last week the EU introduced retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including bourbon, orange juice and motorcycles.

Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson has assembly plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand.

The company said it will raise investment in its international plants, but did not say which ones.

"To address the substantial cost of this tariff burden long-term, Harley-Davidson will be implementing a plan to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the US to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden," the company said in an official filing to the US market regulator.

According to Harley-Davidson the tariffs have added, on average $2,200 (£1,660) to each bike exported to the EU from the US.