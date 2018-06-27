Image copyright WHITBREAD

Costa has blamed a lack of shoppers on the High Street for a fall in like-for-like sales at the start of the year.

The nation's biggest coffee chain reported a 2% fall in like-for-like sales in the first three months of the year.

However, total UK sales growth were up by 5.2% thanks to new store openings, said Costa parent Whitbread.

Whitbread said early steps had been taken to demerge Costa from the group, a move announced in April.

"Our stores remain highly profitable and deliver an excellent return on capital," said boss Alison Brittain.