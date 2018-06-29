Surprise upgrade to UK growth

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Revised construction data helped to push up the growth estimate

The UK's economic growth has been revised up for the first quarter of the year after construction data was found to be stronger than earlier estimates

Growth for the three months to March was 0.2%, the Office for National Statistics said, a surprise upgrade from the earlier estimate of 0.1%.

There was more good news for the economy as separate ONS data showed the services sector grew by 0.3% in April.

That was the fastest monthly growth for the sector since November 2017.

Rob Kent-Smith of the Office for National Statistics said: "GDP growth was revised up slightly in the first three months of 2018, with later construction data, and significantly improved methods for measuring the sector, nudging up growth."

The pound jumped by more than half cent against the dollar in reaction to the data, with sterling up 0.6% at $1.3172.

Last week, the Bank of England kept UK interest rates on hold at 0.5% but signalled that an August rate rise was more likely than previously thought.

At the meeting, the Bank's chief economist, Andrew Haldane, joined two other policymakers in voting to raise rates to 0.75%.

Following the latest growth figures from the ONS, Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said: "We remain cautiously upbeat about the economy's near-term prospects and continue to think that the MPC will press ahead and raise interest rates at its next meeting on 2 August."

The ONS also showed that the UK's current account deficit narrowed to £17.7bn in the first three months of the year, down from a deficit of £19.5bn in the final quarter of 2017.