BP fuel stations 'can't take card payments'

  • 8 July 2018
BP petrol station Image copyright Getty Images

BP fuel stations across the UK are currently unable to accept card payments, Highways England has said in a tweet.

The agency said all motorway service areas with BP fuel stations are affected by the problem.

Currently the fuel stations are only able to accept cash payments for fuel, it said, but did not say how long it expected the problem to continue.

According to BP's website, there are 1,280 BP stations across the UK.

