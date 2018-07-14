Image copyright PA

A classic Aston Martin has been sold for more than £10m, making it the most valuable British car ever bought at a European auction.

The 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato was bought by a European bidder at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Sussex.

The car - one of three MP209 versions made - was previously driven by British two-time F1 world champion Jim Clark.

James Knight, Bonhams motoring chairman and Friday's auctioneer, said he was "simply blown away" by the sale.

The Aston Martin, which went for an eventual £10,081,500 including the buyer's premium, was driven by Clark in the RAC Tourist Trophy at Goodwood and in the Paris 1,000 Kilometres at Montlhery.

Originally part of private racing team the Essex Racing Stable, the car has been owned by the same family since 1971.

In 1961, fresh off the factory floor, the car was driven in the Le Mans 24 Hours race, but failed to finish.

A world record for the most valuable BMW ever sold under the hammer was also set at Friday's Goodwood sale, auction house Bonhams said.

The 1957 BMW 507 Roadster, previously owned by British racing driver John Surtees, was sold for £3,809,500.