The latest Poundworld store closures
Poundworld plans to close a further 40 stores, affecting 531 jobs.
Here is a list of the locations of each store and the number of staff affected:
Location and total headcount
Aberdeen - 14
Ashton Under Lyne - 16
Bangor - 10
Belfast - 15
Blackwood - 12
Bury - 15
Castleford - 14
Chatham - 13
Crystal Peaks - 12
Doncaster - 9
Dunfermline - 13
East Kilbride - 16
Edmonton - 9
Guiseley - 14
Hull - 13
Irvine (Rivergate shopping centre) - 13
Irvine (Riverway retail park) - 12
Kettering BB - 20
Middlesbrough - 10
Newbury - 11
Newcastle - 13
Newport - 11
Newtownards - 18
Perth - 8
Peterlee - 11
Plymouth - 18
Preston - 18
Queensferry - 8
Redcar - 11
Robroyston - 11
Rochdale - 16
Rotherham Parkgate - 9
Southend - 13
Southport - 13
St Helens - 15
Sutton - 13
Swindon - 27
Tottenham - 14
West Bromwich - 13
Wigan - 10