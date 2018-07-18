Steady inflation surprises market
- 18 July 2018
Inflation remained at 2.4% for the third month in a row in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation had been expected to rise to 2.6% last month.
It means that the gap between wages and inflation remains despite pay growth slowing to 2.7% in the three months to May.