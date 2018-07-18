Gaucho restaurant chain collapses

Image copyright Gaucho Image caption Gaucho has 16 restaurants in the UK, including one in Richmond, west London

About 1,500 jobs are at risk after the Gaucho restaurant chain said it intended to appoint administrators.

Advisors to the business had been trying to find a buyer for the 16 restaurants and its sister chain, Cau.

However, high debt levels and a complex legal structure meant it had been unable to find an "agreed, solvent solution", a spokesperson said.

The "ongoing underperformance" of Cau, which has been under threat since May, had also been an issue, the firm said.

Directors have filed notice of intention to appoint administrators for the business, which is owned by the private equity firm Equistone.

"Until such time as the administrator has been appointed and agreed plans with management, it is business as usual," its statement said.

Equistone backed a management buyout of Gaucho in 2005 and the business was sold to private equity firm Phoenix the following year with a return of 2.5 times its original investment.

Equistone then took control of the Gaucho Group again in January 2016.

Cau, described by Equistone as an "aspirational casual dining chain", was launched in 2010 and has 16 UK restaurants and one in Amsterdam.

Gaucho, which specialises in Argentinean steaks and fine wine, has 12 restaurants in London, with another four in Leeds, Manchester, Dubai and Hong Kong.

It is the latest restaurant chain to suffer as consumers change their spending patterns.

Prezzo, Jamie's Italian and Byron and Carluccio's are among those that have announced plans to close some outlets this year.