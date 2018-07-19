Farnborough Airshow in pictures
Farnborough Airshow in pictures: The big, the fast, the noisy.
Getty Images
The eyes have it: A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom
Getty Images
A US F-16 Falcon fighter jet takes part in a flying display
AFP
James Bond would be pleased: Aston Martin has joined with Rolls-Royce and Cranfield University to build a "sports car of the skies"
Getty Images
A Royal Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (right) and Eurofighter Typhoon perform a fly-past
AFP
UK Prime Minister Theresa May opened the show - and promised more money and research for the aerospace industry
Getty Images
The US defence industry had a big presence at Farnborough, including this heavily armed Apache helicopter
Getty Images
A British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M comes in to land
AFP
Who wouldn't want a selfie with a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft?
Getty Images
The Red Arrows perform a fly-past with a Spitfire at the start of the show
EPA
Military aircraft were side-by-side with some of the world's biggest passenger planes
Reuters
A model of the UK's proposed new jet fighter, Tempest, was unveiled