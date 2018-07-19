Image copyright Getty Images

Comcast has abandoned its pursuit of 21st Century Fox's film and television assets, leaving Disney in pole position as the sole bidder.

The US media giant said it will focus on its bid for Sky, which like Fox is controlled by Rupert Murdoch.

Disney recently raised its offer for Fox's entertainment assets to $71bn (£54bn), surpassing Comcast's $65bn.

Meanwhile, Comcast has been battling with Fox to take full control of Sky, the pan-European satellite broadcaster.

Last week, Comcast increased its offer for Sky to value the business at £26bn, just after Mr Murdoch's company raised its bid to £24.5bn.

Fox already owns 39% of Sky and wants to buy the rest of the shares.

Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts said the company would now "focus on our recommended offer for Sky".

Commenting on the expected tie-up between Disney and Fox, he added: "I'd like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company."

Sky has nearly 23 million pay-TV subscribers in the UK and Ireland, Italy, Austria and Germany and would give Comcast a major foothold in the European market.

Image copyright PA

With broadcasters under increasing pressure from streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, Sky boasts a range of exclusive deals for Premier League football as well as dramas such as Games of Thrones.

Additionally, Sky's broadband and telephony mean there is scope to sell more services to customers who already subscribe to its pay-TV offerings.

Shares in Sky fell by 2.4% to £14.93 following Comcast's announcement, while Comcast jumped 2.8% to $35 in New York.