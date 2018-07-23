Ryanair profits hit by higher wage costs

Image copyright Reuters

Ryanair says its profits have been hit by higher wage costs as the airline faces strike action by staff over pay and conditions.

It said higher oil prices and a fall in fares also dented profits in the April to June quarter, which fell 20% to €319m (£285m),

Ryanair also said average fares this summer would be lower than expected.

It put this down to tough competition, the heatwave in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by strikes.

Staff at the airline continue to fight for better pay and conditions. Ireland-based pilots have held two 24-hour walk-outs and are due to hold another one on Tuesday,

"While we continue to actively engage with pilot and cabin crew unions across Europe, we expect further strikes over the peak summer period," said chief executive Michael O'Leary.

Ryanair said staff costs were up by 34% because of a 20% increase in pilot pay, 9% more flight hours and a 3% general pay increase for non-flight staff.

However, it said it expected to meet profit forecasts of €1.25bn-€1.35bn for the full year.

Brexit warning

The airline also said it was concerned about the danger of a hard Brexit, warning that the risk of one was being "underestimated".

It warned UK shareholders they may have to lose their voting rights in the event of a hard Brexit.

Ryanair said: "While there is a view that a 21-month transition agreement from March 2019 to December 2020 will be implemented (and extended), recent events in the UK political sphere have added to this uncertainty, and we believe that the risk of a hard Brexit is being underestimated.

"It is likely that in the event of a hard Brexit our UK shareholders will be treated as non-EU.

"We may be forced to restrict the voting rights of all non-EU shareholders in the event of a hard Brexit, to ensure that Ryanair remains majority owned and controlled by EU shareholders."