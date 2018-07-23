Alphabet surprises as ad sales beat forecasts

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Alphabet, Google's parent company, jumped more than 5% in after-hours trading after the firm reported stronger ad sales than expected.

Alphabet earned $32.7bn in revenue in the three months to the end of June, up 26% from the same period last year.

But the record €4.34bn EU fine over over Google's Android mobile operating system knocked $5bn off its profits.

Alphabet reported net income of $3.2bn. Without the fine, it would have been $8.2bn, the firm said.

The EU said Google had used the mobile operating system to illegally "cement its dominant position" in search.

Alphabet is appealing the decision.