ITV profits rise helped by Love Island

ITV was also boosted by the World Cup, which began in mid-June

Half-year profits at broadcaster ITV rose to £265m from £259m, as revenues increased by 8% to £1.5bn.

The firm said advertising sales rose 2% in the six months to the end of June, with 48% growth in online.

ITV said it has "a strong slate of new and returning programmes" for the rest of the year, including X Factor and, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

There were also "outstanding contributions" in the six months from Love Island and the World Cup.

Carolyn McCall, ITV's chief executive, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the broadcaster had seen its best share of first-half viewing since 2009.

'Doing very well'

"The World Cup is a great thing but we can't rely on it," added Ms McCall, who was appointed to the role a year ago and took charge in January.

"It is important to bear in mind that before the World Cup and Love Island, which have been extraordinary for ITV, we had been doing very, very well on our viewing."

Love Island has been sold to seven other countries and ITV is about to announce another "big" market for the show, McCall added.

"Love Island is a phenomena which has got legs that will be commercially fantastic for ITV," she said.

'British content'

She is embarking on a "strategic refresh", which includes upgrading ITV's online Hub service, and launching a Netflix-style streaming business.

ITV is currently in talks with a number of parties regarding the latter, but did not indicate who they were.

Ms McCall said its market research showed that viewers would pay for another subscription service, particularly if it has "distinctive and quality British content".

"The market is clearly changing and to reflect this we have developed a clear vision and initiatives to drive growth to ensure ITV remains a structurally sound business," the company said.

Online strong

Advertising is forecast to be flat in the third quarter and up 1% for the nine months to the end of September. The company said the "uncertain economic outlook" was holding back advertising in areas such as retail, airlines and holidays.

The company pointed to "strong double digit" revenue growth in its online operations.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said that ITV was "serious about the threat from the likes of Netflix and Amazon, but will it come at the expense of ad revenues?"

In early trade in London the firm's share price was down 0.49% at 169.61p.