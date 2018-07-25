Image copyright Reuters

Facebook shares tumbled on Wednesday after the social media network's revenue and user growth fell short of investor expectations.

The firm, which is facing backlash for its handling of fake news and privacy, said it had 2.23 billion monthly active users at the end of June.

This was up 11% on June 2017, the slowest growth in more than two years.

The firm reported revenue of $13.2bn for the three months to the end of June, up 42% year-on-year.

Expenses grew even faster, however, rising 50% to about $7.4bn.

Shares in Facebook fell about 8% in after hours trade in New York.

Facebook had said it planned to spend more heavily as it responded to criticism of how it monitors content, tracks advertisers and protects user data.

It said it now employed 30,275 people, up 47% from a year ago.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect."

The firm said profits in the quarter were $5.1bn, up 31% from the same period in 2017.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has appeared before regulators this year

Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer at GBH Insights, said the results were mixed, but the firm's underlying performance was "good enough".

Facebook attracted about 20% of digital advertising spending in the US last year, according to research firm eMarketer.

But it has less room to grow in markets like the US, where usage is already common, and it has appeared to lose favour among younger users.

In February, the research firm eMarketer estimated that the number of Facebook users under the age of 25 would fall by about 2 million this year.

But it forecast that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, would add about 1.6 million users in that age range in 2018.

Mr Ives said the popularity of Instagram should help Facebook blunt any fallout from challenges at its namesake network.