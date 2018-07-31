Dixons Carphone admits data breach now affects 10 million
- 31 July 2018
Dixons Carphone says its huge data breach involves 10 million customers, up from 1.2 million it originally thought were affected.
It has been investigating the breaches since it first revealed them in June.
The company says that probe is now almost complete.
It says personal information, such as email addresses, may have been accessed last year, but the records hacked did not contain bank details and there is no evidence fraud has resulted.