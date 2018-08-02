Barclays profits hit by £2bn of costs
- 2 August 2018
Litigation costs and settlements have made a big dent in Barclays' profits for the first half of the year.
Pre-tax profits fell from £2.3bn to £1.6bn after the bank paid out about £2bn, including a £1.4bn settlement with the US Justice Department.
Without the charges, Barclays saw pre-tax profits jump 20% to £3.7bn, with the UK arm seeing a 30% rise to £826m.
Boss Jes Staley called the figures "strong", with the bank starting to show "its true potential and value".