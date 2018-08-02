Rolls-Royce profits hit by engine faults

Image copyright Getty Images

Rolls-Royce is taking a charge of £554m to cover costs related to problems with its Trent 1000 engine.

The engine, which is used on Boeing's Dreamliner range of aircraft, has experienced problems with its turbine blades.

Airlines have been forced to take aircraft out of use while Rolls-Royce fixed the problem.

The charge contributed to a pre-tax loss for Rolls-Royce in the first half of the year of £1.26bn.

Rolls was also hit by costs of reorganising the business and a loss related to the way it accounts for currency moves.