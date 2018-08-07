Image copyright Ola

Indian taxi-hailing giant Ola is moving into the UK as it continues to challenge Uber around the world.

The company, which was founded in 2011, has 125 million customers and already operates in 110 cities. It plans to start business in South Wales and Greater Manchester.

Unlike Uber it will offer a choice of private hire vehicle or black taxi.

It says it is working with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide by the end of 2018.

Ola says it will begin UK operations in South Wales in the next month.

'Compelling service'

The company's UK launch statement says it "seeks to lead the industry with its approach to passenger safety including Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)-screened drivers".

It also plans to offer round-the-clock voice support and an options to share journey details with a passenger's emergency contacts.

It also stresses its willingness to engage with the authorities.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chief executive of Ola, said: "The UK is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility needs.

"We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded in the UK."

Ola's entry into the UK follows its launch in Australia in February 2018, where it now operates in seven major cities.