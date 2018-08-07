Image copyright Getty Images

Danish jewellery maker Pandora is to cut almost 400 jobs, after warning that full-year sales will be lower than expected.

Shares were trading down by almost 20% in Copenhagen trade at 11:45 BST, the lowest level since May 2014.

Pandora has suffered as less people visit shopping centres, especially in its key US market.

Known for its charm bracelets, Pandora is the world's largest jeweller by production volume.

A statement said the company intends to cut 397 of its 27,000 employees, as it expects sales will increase by between 4-7% this year, compared with the 7-10% it previously projected.

Pandora owns nearly 2,600 stores worldwide, but sales have dipped in its 600-plus stores in the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, the firm is also ramping up plans for new concept store openings in 2018 to 250 - 50 more than expected, according to the statement.

The company is due to publish its full second quarter results on Thursday.