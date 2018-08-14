Royal Mail fined record £50m by Ofcom
- 14 August 2018
Ofcom has fined Royal Mail a record £50m for breaching competition law.
The fine was for abusing its dominant market position by discriminating against its only major competitor delivering letters.
The penalty is the result of an investigation into a complaint made to Ofcom by Whistl.
Whistl is one of Royal Mail's wholesale customers. The complaint relates to changes, including price rises, made to certain contracts in early 2014.