Business

Homebase: The stores that will close

  • 14 August 2018
Homebase store Image copyright Getty Images

DIY retailer Homebase has announced plans to close 42 stores, putting about 1,500 jobs at risk.

Here is a full list of the stores affected:

  • Aberdeen Bridge of Don
  • Aberdeen Portlethen
  • Aylesbury
  • Bedford St Johns
  • Bradford
  • Brentford
  • Bristol
  • Canterbury
  • Cardiff Newport Road
  • Croydon Purley Way
  • Droitwich
  • Dublin Fonthill
  • Dublin Naas Road
  • Dundee
  • East Kilbride
  • Exeter
  • Gateshead
  • Grantham
  • Greenock
  • Hawick
  • Inverness
  • Ipswich
  • Limerick
  • London Merton
  • London New Southgate
  • London Wimbledon
  • Macclesfield
  • Oxford Botley Road
  • Peterborough
  • Pollokshaws
  • Poole Tower Park
  • Robroyston
  • Salisbury
  • Seven Kings
  • Solihull
  • Southampton Hedge End
  • Southend
  • Stirling
  • Swindon Drakes Way
  • Swindon Orbital
  • Warrington
  • Whitby

More on this story