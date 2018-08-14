Homebase: The stores that will close
DIY retailer Homebase has announced plans to close 42 stores, putting about 1,500 jobs at risk.
Here is a full list of the stores affected:
- Aberdeen Bridge of Don
- Aberdeen Portlethen
- Aylesbury
- Bedford St Johns
- Bradford
- Brentford
- Bristol
- Canterbury
- Cardiff Newport Road
- Croydon Purley Way
- Droitwich
- Dublin Fonthill
- Dublin Naas Road
- Dundee
- East Kilbride
- Exeter
- Gateshead
- Grantham
- Greenock
- Hawick
- Inverness
- Ipswich
- Limerick
- London Merton
- London New Southgate
- London Wimbledon
- Macclesfield
- Oxford Botley Road
- Peterborough
- Pollokshaws
- Poole Tower Park
- Robroyston
- Salisbury
- Seven Kings
- Solihull
- Southampton Hedge End
- Southend
- Stirling
- Swindon Drakes Way
- Swindon Orbital
- Warrington
- Whitby