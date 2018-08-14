Business

Tesla directors: 'No formal proposal' to take company private

  • 14 August 2018
Elon Musk Image copyright Getty Images

Tesla has not received a formal proposal from its founder Elon Musk to take the company private, its board of directors has said.

The electric carmaker said it had created a special committee of three directors to evaluate any such proposal.

Mr Musk announced on Twitter on 7 August that he was considering taking Tesla private.

On Monday, he said financing had been discussed with Saudi Arabia.

More on this story