RBS comes bottom of bank league tables

Fewer than half of Royal Bank of Scotland's customers would recommend its customer service to friends and family, according to rankings published for the first time.

The Competition and Markets Authority has published the figures in a bid to increase competition in the sector.

RBS is joint bottom of the personal banking league table, along with Clydesdale.

It is also at the bottom for business banking.

A review of retail banking in August 2016 by the competition watchdog ordered lenders to publish customer ratings figures twice a year.

Adam Land, senior director at the Competition and Markets Authority, said: "For the first time, people will now be able to compare banks on the the quality of the service they provide, and so judge if they're getting the most for their money or could do better elsewhere."

Customers were asked how likely would be recommend their bank on a number of measures, such as overall customer service , online and mobile banking , overdrafts and services in branches.

In terms of overall quality of services, 49% of RBS personal customers would be likely to recommend the bank to friends and family, with Clydesdale also at 49%.

First Direct, which is owned by HSBC, came top with 85% of its customers satisfied.

For business customers, just 47% of those with RBS would recommend the bank in terms of overall service quality. Handelsbanken came top with 84%.