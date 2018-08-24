Scottish Power to raise energy prices

Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Power has said it will raise its standard variable gas and electricity prices from 8 October.

It said dual fuel prices would increase by an average of 3.7%.

The company said the increase was due to wholesale energy costs having risen by more than 20% since April.

Scottish Power said the majority of its customers would not be affected as more than two-thirds were on fixed-price products or other tariffs not affected by the price change.

Those affected "will be contacted and offered the opportunity to move to a fixed-price tariff". it said.