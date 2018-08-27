Image copyright Getty Images

Meat, vegetable and dairy prices are set to rise "at least" 5% in the coming months because of the UK's extreme weather this year, research suggests.

Consultancy CEBR said 2018's big freeze and heatwave would end up costing consumers about £7 extra per month.

It follows price warnings from farmers' representatives about peas, lettuces and potatoes.

"Commodity price spikes can take 18 months to fully feed through into inflation," CEBR said.

"So, while the worst of the recent heat may have passed, the cost to consumers looks set to climb."

The UK saw record temperatures in June, July and August which caused widespread drought and crop failures.

This, along with a "wet, cold and challenging" winter, has put stress on farming costs and yields, CEBR said.

As a result, it said:

Wholesale vegetable prices had jumped between March and July, with onion prices up 41%, carrots by 80%, and wheat for bread by a fifth

The farm gate price of butter has climbed 24% since March, as hot weather hampered grass growth for grazing.

Meat prices are set to rise due to a shortage of livestock feed.

"There's bad news for wine fans too, as severe hailstorms in the French wine regions of Bordeaux, Champagne and Cognac have eliminated millions of bottles of product," CEBR said.

It said these "wholesale price shocks" were likely to push up consumer costs by about £45m per week. That is equivalent to £1.79 per week per household.

Earlier this month, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board warned that livestock and vegetable prices would be a "little bit higher right the way through until next spring" because of weather issues.

Shortages of vegetables also helped drive food price inflation to 1.6% in July - up from the 1.2% in May and June, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Nielsen.