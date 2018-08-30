Vodafone in A$15bn Australian merger

Image copyright Getty Images

Vodafone's Australian operations will become part of a new telecoms giant in a A$15bn merger announced on Thursday.

Combining Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom will create a mobile, fixed-line and broadband provider with the scale to rival Telstra and Optus.

Vodafone Australia, owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison and Vodafone Group, will have a majority 50.1% stake.

TPG will hold the remainder of TPG Telecom Limited, which will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.