Gay dating app Grindr to sell shares

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grindr's parent company has given approval for its IPO

Gay dating app Grindr is to list its shares on international stock exchanges, under a plan submitted by its Chinese parent company Kunlun Group.

Kunlun Group's board said that going public would "strengthen" Grindr's competitiveness and help the business continue to develop.

The Chinese tech firm originally bought a 61.5% stake in 2016 from the company's US founders.

It then took full control in January.

In a public filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange, Kunlun Group said that after the initial public offering (IPO) was completed, financing arrangements would be made to support Grindr's expansion.

Grindr, which is based in Los Angeles, is a hugely popular dating network for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, with over 27 million users globally as of 2017.

It is free to use, with optional subscription plans for additional premium features.

Grindr was the first gay social networking app on the iTunes App Store and is currently available in 192 countries, although its user base is primarily located in developed countries in Europe and North America.

Despite being owned by a Chinese firm, Grindr is not the number one gay dating app in China. That position is held by Beijing-based app Blued, which claims to have 40 million users worldwide.