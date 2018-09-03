Image copyright Getty Images

Water companies have set out plans to cut bills for millions of consumers in England and Wales.

Severn Trent and United Utilities said they would cut the average bill by 5% and 10.5% respectively. Thames Water said bills would be unchanged.

South West Water said it would offer customers a stake in the business.

The plans are being submitted by water companies in England and Wales to the regulator Ofwat for the five years between 2020-2025.

Ofwat will publish an assessment of each company's plan in January 2019.

The regulator said in December that the results of its price review would result in a cut in bills between £15 and £25 a year from 2020 to 2025.