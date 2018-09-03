Image copyright Reuters

The Treasury and the Bank of England are in discussions about Mark Carney staying on as Governor beyond his present departure date of June 2019.

I understand the Treasury is concerned that trying to find a new Governor now, amid Brexit negotiations, would be difficult.

It wants to be able to give any new candidate a clear view of what the relationship with the EU will be like.

There is a belief in Whitehall that Mr Carney is open to staying on.

It is thought the Governor could remain in his post for as long as another 12 months, until 2020.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that those "close to the Governor" believed he was positive about an extension.

Many regulators and financial market participants on both sides of the Channel also believe that Mr Carney is a reassuring figure during a period of Brexit uncertainty.

However, it has been made clear to me that no deal has been agreed and the extension might be much less than a year, if it happens.

Mr Carney is due to appear before MPs on the Treasury committee on Tuesday and will be asked about his intentions.

In October 2016 he said he would step down in June 2019 - one year more than the five he had committed to, but still two years short of the usual eight-year term that Governors serve.