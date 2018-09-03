Image copyright Reuters

TSB has apologised to customers facing disruption to their online and mobile banking.

The bank did not say how many customers were affected, but 1.9 million use its digital banking services.

TSB is still recovering from an IT fiasco in April, when customers were left without access to online banking services for several weeks.

"We're really sorry that some of our customers are experiencing intermittent issues," the bank said.

The spokesperson added: "There was an issue yesterday [Sunday] afternoon which was resolved, however customers may be experiencing a slowness in service.

"Customers are still able to use their cards as normal. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause".

The bank tweeted on Monday morning that some customers were facing problems.

We're aware that some customers are having issues this morning using Internet Banking, the mobile app and telephone self service. We are currently working to fix this issue. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused. — TSB (@TSB) September 3, 2018

On Sunday, the bank had tweeted that issues being experienced by some customers had been resolved.

The intermittent issues with Internet Banking and the mobile app that some TSB customers experienced yesterday have been resolved. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. — TSB (@TSB) September 3, 2018

The IT problem in April was caused when customer data was migrated from an IT system operated by Lloyds Banking Group, which used to own the bank, to a new one one managed by its new Spanish owner, Sabadell.

In July TSB said the IT meltdown had cost £176.4m and pushed it to a half-year loss.

The bank has about five million customers.

