Business

TSB admits customers face 'intermittent issues'

  • 3 September 2018
TSB sign Image copyright Reuters

TSB has apologised to customers facing disruption to their online and mobile banking.

The bank did not say how many customers were affected, but 1.9 million use its digital banking services.

TSB is still recovering from an IT fiasco in April, when customers were left without access to online banking services for several weeks.

"We're really sorry that some of our customers are experiencing intermittent issues," the bank said.

The spokesperson added: "There was an issue yesterday [Sunday] afternoon which was resolved, however customers may be experiencing a slowness in service.

"Customers are still able to use their cards as normal. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause".

The bank tweeted on Monday morning that some customers were facing problems.

On Sunday, the bank had tweeted that issues being experienced by some customers had been resolved.

The IT problem in April was caused when customer data was migrated from an IT system operated by Lloyds Banking Group, which used to own the bank, to a new one one managed by its new Spanish owner, Sabadell.

In July TSB said the IT meltdown had cost £176.4m and pushed it to a half-year loss.

The bank has about five million customers.

Are you a TSB customer who's experiencing problems with your account? Share your stories by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

More on this story