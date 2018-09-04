Ed Sheeran's promoter is being sued by ticket reseller Viagogo for allegedly defrauding music fans.

Viagogo claims that Stuart Galbraith's firm, Kilimanjaro Live, set up fake Viagogo stalls during Mr Sheeran's 2017 tour where it voided genuine tickets and told fans to buy new ones.

Mr Galbraith was unavailable for comment.

Viagogo's move is the latest in a long running feud between artists and their promoters and ticket resellers.

Mr Sheeran himself has been vocal in criticising secondary ticketing sites for snapping up thousands of tickets only to resell them above their face value.

'Photographic evidence'

In its lawsuit, Viagogo claims there has been a wider dispute with Mr Galbraith.

The reseller alleges that "until recently", Mr Galbraith regularly used Viagogo to "sell thousands of tickets to a range of his artists' events, presumably without their knowledge given his public stance against ticket resale".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stuart Galbraith also promotes the Red Hot Chilli Peppers

It claims that following a dispute over his request for preferred terms, Mr Galbraith threatened to use his artists, such as Mr Sheeran and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to put pressure on the company.

Viagogo said it has photographic and filmed evidence to support its claims.