Amazon market value tops $1tn
- 4 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Amazon has briefly become the second US-listed firm to have a market value of more than $1 trillion (£779bn).
Shares in the e-commerce giant rose nearly 2% to a high of $2,050.50 in morning trade before slipping back.
Apple reached the same milestone in early August.
Founded in 1994, Amazon is now the world's largest online retailer. Its chief executive, Jeff Bezos, is the world's richest man, with a net worth of more than $160bn.