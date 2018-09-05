Image copyright PA

RBS is closing a further 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches in England and Wales with the loss of 258 jobs.

The branches will be shut in January 2019 and are in addition to 162 branch closures already announced this year with the loss of 792 jobs.

The bank said the closures are a result of the collapse of plans to float off a new "challenger bank" under the name Williams & Glyn.

But it said that there will be no further job cuts "until at least 2020."

An RBS spokesperson said: "As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales - NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.

"As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches."

The bank promised to "ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum".

Investment focus

The January 2019 move follows the closure of 109 branches in July and August, and is on top of a further 53 branches due to close in November.

It will leave just 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches in England and Wales.

The spokesperson added: "Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.

"We will now focus on investing in our Royal Bank network in England and Wales to make sure customers have a consistent range of products and services wherever they bank, be it Scotland, England or Wales."