The UK economy grew by 0.3% in July after being helped by the heatwave and the World Cup, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In the three months to July, the economy expanded by 0.6%.

"Services grew particularly strongly, with retail sales performing well, boosted by warm weather and the World Cup," said Rob Kent-Smith from the ONS.

"The construction sector also bounced back after a weak start to the year."