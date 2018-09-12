Image copyright Getty Images

SSE has warned that its performance in the first five months of the financial year was "disappointing" and "regrettable".

The energy company said operating profits for the period would be £190m lower than expected.

This was because of "relatively dry, still and warm weather" which affected output from its wind farms and hydro-electric stations.

It also cited "persistently high gas prices".

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE's chief executive, said: "Lower than expected output of renewable energy and higher than expected gas prices mean that SSE's financial performance in the first five months has been disappointing and regrettable."

The statement follows its announcement in July that first-quarter profits would be £80m lower than expected after the recent hot weather affected its wind turbines.