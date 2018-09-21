Image copyright Getty Images

Just Eat's share price has fallen to a one-year low following reports that Uber is in early-stage talks to buy rival UK food delivery firm Deliveroo.

Just Eat's shares fell 5.5% to 669.4p, the lowest since September last year.

Bloomberg reported that Uber was in discussions to buy Deliveroo for several billion dollars.

Uber declined to comment, while a Deliveroo spokesman said: "As a matter of policy we do not comment on speculation."

A takeover of Deliveroo would fill gaps in Europe at Uber's food delivery operation.

Deliveroo, which was founded in 2013, is valued at about $2bn (£1.5bn) based on its most recent fundraising round last year.

While Uber Eats has a presence in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium, Deliveroo also has operations in Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

Earlier this year, Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshah claimed that its food delivery business was on course to be the largest food delivery business outside China.

He told the Code Conference in California in May: "Eats is only in 250 cities on a global basis and it's got 350 cities to go to catch up to our rides business."

Mr Khosrowshah has said that he wants to get food to Uber Eats customers within 5 to 30 minutes, and the company has been investigating using drones to get takeaways to consumers.

This week, Uber Eats faced a protest from workers in London, which brought traffic to a standstill. The workers claimed that the company had changed its pay structure without consulting its drivers.

A spokesman for Uber Eats said: "In response to feedback from couriers we've made some changes to our payment structure in London, which brings it into line with other cities.

"The changes will help increase earnings during busy mealtimes and, as we transition to the new system, we're introducing minimum payment guarantees of £9-11 an hour."