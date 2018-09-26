Image copyright PrettyLittleThing Image caption Model Ashley Graham recently unveiled a collection with PrettyLittleThing

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has reported strong half-year profits and rapid growth at its fast fashion brands PrettyLittleThing and NastyGal.

Boohoo Group revenue jumped 50% to £395.3m and pre-tax profits rose 22% to £24.7m in the six months to 31 August, compared with the previous year.

Sales for PrettyLittleThing rose 132% to £168.6m, while NastyGal grew by 111% in £17.7m.

The online fashion retailer raised its forecast for revenue growth this year.

It expects sales growth of between 38% and 43%, up from its previous range of 35% to 40%.

Social media

Boohoo said use of its social media content had grown dramatically.

It now has 6.3 million followers on Instagram, a 200% rise in the last 12 months, 1.4 million followers on Facebook, up 40%, and 200,000 followers on Twitter.

Carol Kane, one of Boohoo's two chief executives, said the retailer had chosen to work with actress Zendaya and body positivity model Ashley Graham to launch collections, because they both had huge followings on Instagram, with millions of fans.

"It was a really good fit for us," she said, adding that key marketing campaigns and the three brands' social reach had helped Boohoo's performance in the first half.

"This performance has been the strongest in the group's history, I'm very proud to say this."

She said that the return of the 1990s cycling short had become the summer's biggest fashion trend, much to her surprise, and that going into autumn, there has also been demand for animal print, tartan and fur coats.

New chief executive

Last week, it was announced that Boohoo had poached Primark's chief operating officer John Lyttle to be its new chief executive.

Existing joint chief executives Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane will take on new roles from March 2019.

Mr Kamani will become group executive chairman of the company, while Ms Kane will become group co-founder and executive director.

Both Ms Kane and Mr Kamani reiterated to investors that they were "not going anywhere", and would be working closely with Mr Lyttle when he came on board.

"Our group results for the first half year show yet another strong performance, delivering record sales and profits. All of our brands performed extremely well across all territories as we continue to gain market share," said Boohoo's joint chief executives Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, in a statement.

Boohoo's shares rose 6% on the news.