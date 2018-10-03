Image copyright BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Tesco, the UK's biggest supermarket chain, has reported an 11th consecutive quarter of rising sales.

UK like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new stores, were up 2.5% in second quarter.

Sales at Booker, the food wholesaler that Tesco bought at the end of last year, jumped 15.1%.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said the firm had "made a good start to the year", with profits mainly driven by growth in the UK and Ireland.

Group profits were boosted by the inclusion of Booker results and strong summer sales.

Pre-tax profit was 2.2% higher in the first half to £564m.