Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning a two week shutdown of its Solihull plant at the end of October.

Britain's biggest carmaker has faced falling diesel sales in recent months and has warned about weakening global demand, announcing job cuts and a three-day week at another facility.

JLR said employees at the West Midlands plant would be paid for the duration of the shutdown and no jobs would be lost.

The Unite union called the news deeply troubling.

Unite national officer Des Quinn said: "Government ministers' trashing of diesel, despite the UK making some of the cleanest engines in the world, combined with their shambolic handling of Brexit is damaging the UK car industry and the supply chain.

"Add into the mix the government's half-hearted support for the transition to electric and alternatively powered cars and you have a triple whammy facing the UK's car workers."