Aviva has announced the surprise departure of chief executive Mark Wilson, saying it was "time for new leadership to take the group to the next phase of its development".

Mr Wilson was appointed in January 2013 and since then, the company's financial performance has significantly improved.

He will stay with the group until April to help with the transition.

Aviva said its aims under Mr Wilson's leadership had been achieved, while he said he left it in a "strong position".