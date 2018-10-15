Business

IMF World Bank: The looming economic threats to Asia

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 15 October 2018
International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) director Christine Lagarde addresses the media during a press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Nusa Dua, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on October 13, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images

Clouds on the horizon. Dark undercurrents in the global economy. Trade tensions. Vulnerabilities in the global financial system.

You wouldn't be blamed for thinking the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bali last week were full of doom and gloom.

I was at the Bali meetings last week to find out how worried we should be about Asia's economies.

